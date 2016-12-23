Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Phyno embarrassed on stage at The Headies

Lagos - Phyno was awarded the Song Of The Year for his efforts on ‘Fada Fada’, but did not collect the award, reports Pulse.ng

The show which held on December 23, 2016, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, had a very low turnout of celebrities.

Their absence was glaring with numerous nominees and awardees absent at the award.

Phyno who appeared late and had a ceremonious entrance, was awarded the Song Of The Year for his efforts on ‘Fada Fada’, came out to receive his trophy.

The rapper opted not to give an acknowledgement speech, grabbing the mic and coldly muttering "Me I no get speech o, Thank you for the award"

But no trophy was handed to him.

No assistant usher brought any trophy on stage for the star, and he was made to walk back to his seat empty handed.

