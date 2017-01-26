Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Playwright urges governments to save stage plays

26 January 2017, 11:00

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - A playwright, Mr Oluwanishola Adenugba, on Wednesday called on the three tiers of government to provide facilities and endowment funds to save stage play from going extinct.


Adenugba, the Executive Director of Live Theatre Productions, said in Lagos that adequate facilities and funding would encourage producers and directors to stage plays.


The playwright spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).


“With this support, we will tell our stories always and stage them. Promoting government policies through plays will be easy, and people will understand them better.


“We are urging governments and corporate bodies to come in and make stage plays more relevant.


“Putting up a production is very challenging because you must have good stage. Casting and stage setting require huge amounts of money,’’ Adenugba told NAN.
He said that a stage play to last for an hour would require a lot of money to make costumes that would fit into the message to be passed through the play.


“If you make it real, the audience will feel the impact, it will be captivating for them because it is live.
“We have to get it right because there is no film trick and effects on stage as we have in films. Because it is a live,  people relate with it easily.


“Stage plays project art and culture and are closer to the audience than films,’’ he said.


According to him, stage plays are realities projected on stage.


“Stage plays are saying what is authentic and the audience feels instantly what is being passed to them.’’
The playwright told NAN that many stage plays had been able to convey some cultural imbalances with a view to correcting them.


NAN reports that Adenugba has produced plays such as “Culture Diaries”, “Eko Dialogues” and “Brother Jero”. 


-NAN

- NAN

Tags stage play theater
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Popular Nigerian author dies at 72

26 January 2017, 10:18
The world's oldest cinema "L'Eden" in La Ciotat, southern France will open to public after a revamp. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP)

The world's oldest cinema "L'Eden" in La Ciotat, southern France will open to public after a revamp. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.