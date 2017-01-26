Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Playwright urges governments to save stage plays

Lagos - A playwright, Mr Oluwanishola Adenugba, on Wednesday called on the three tiers of government to provide facilities and endowment funds to save stage play from going extinct.



Adenugba, the Executive Director of Live Theatre Productions, said in Lagos that adequate facilities and funding would encourage producers and directors to stage plays.



The playwright spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).



“With this support, we will tell our stories always and stage them. Promoting government policies through plays will be easy, and people will understand them better.



“We are urging governments and corporate bodies to come in and make stage plays more relevant.



“Putting up a production is very challenging because you must have good stage. Casting and stage setting require huge amounts of money,’’ Adenugba told NAN.

He said that a stage play to last for an hour would require a lot of money to make costumes that would fit into the message to be passed through the play.



“If you make it real, the audience will feel the impact, it will be captivating for them because it is live.

“We have to get it right because there is no film trick and effects on stage as we have in films. Because it is a live, people relate with it easily.



“Stage plays project art and culture and are closer to the audience than films,’’ he said.



According to him, stage plays are realities projected on stage.



“Stage plays are saying what is authentic and the audience feels instantly what is being passed to them.’’

The playwright told NAN that many stage plays had been able to convey some cultural imbalances with a view to correcting them.



NAN reports that Adenugba has produced plays such as “Culture Diaries”, “Eko Dialogues” and “Brother Jero”.



-NAN



