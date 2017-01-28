Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Police arrest, release Harrysong

Lagos - Popular musician Harrysong was on Friday been arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force.

He was arrested on the orders of his former record label Fivestar music.

Harrysong was picked up at his residence.

He was said to have been arrested for alleged breach of contract, fraud among other issues.

The "Better Pikin” crooner according to Vanguard has since been released.

News 24 recalls that, the Delta State-born singer who announced his exit from Five Star Music in November 2016, to set up his own record label, Alterplate, has been embroiled in a cold war with the record label over the breach of contract.

But Harrysong severally had denied, having any issues with his former label owners, claiming that the quest to express himself in a new platform informed his decision to part ways with his former management.

He apologized for any statement he may have uttered to disrespect his former label.



















- News 24