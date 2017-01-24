A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Popular actor turns to animal farming

Lagos - Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo now rears goats, reports Ghanaweb

John Dumelo who is no doubt one of the best actors in Africa, want his fans to know that he's not going to be focusing on just acting as he delves into animal farming.

The 'Northern Affair' actor recently took to his Snapchat, to flaunt the animals upon arrival, saying 'The goats have arrived Melo Farms'.

The actor will appear an upcoming up movie that was done in French.

