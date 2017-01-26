Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Popular Nigerian author dies at 72

Lagos - One of Nigeria’s iconic literary figures, Buchi Emecheta has died at the age of 72 after she passed on in her sleep on Wednesday, reports Information Nigeria

Emecheta who was born in Lagos on 21 July 1944,published more than 20 books throughout her career but her most popular book is ‘The Joys Of Motherhood’.

She won the Jock Campbell Award from the New Statesman in 1979, and was on Granta magazine’s 1983 list of “Best of the Young British Novelists”.

In September 2004, she appeared in the historic “A Great Day in London” photograph taken at the British Library, featuring 50 Black and Asian writers who have made major contributions to contemporary British literature.

In 2005, she was given Order of the British Empire (OBE)

- News24