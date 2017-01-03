Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Popular Nollywood actress dies in the New Year

Lagos - Nollywood has recorded its first death of 2017 as one of its own, Toyin Majekodunmi, died on Monday, reports Premium Times

The veteran actress, popularly known as Iya Kike in Yoruba movie circles, died on Monday.

The cause of her death is not yet officially announced.

Married to a fellow actor, Solomon Majekodunmi aka ‘Baba Kekere’, the late Mrs. Majekodunmi featured in numerous Yoruba movies and often starred alongside her husband.

Read more at Premium Times





- News24