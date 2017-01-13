Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

Pretty Mike apologises, promises not to chain women again

13 January 2017, 11:36

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - A Lagos club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly called Pretty Mike, who arrested on the orders of the state government for his dehumanizing acts on women, has tendered an apology to Nigerians and women in particular.

Pretty Mike who runs Club Uno, an Ikeja-based nude club, had been making the wrong news after he posted videos and photos of him walking with some ladies whom he had in dog chains and calling them his toys.

His actions caused serious anger especially with women groups and human rights activists who called on the government to put his activities in check, leading to his arrest.

Also read: PHOTO: Bobrisky's alleged lover, ‘Pretty Mike’ arrested for putting girls on leash

The state government hearkened to the public outcry and arrested him on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, and made him write and undertaking where he promised never to repeat the act again as well as promised to tender an apology on his social media platforms.

This is the apology he tendered on his Instagram page:

“There has been a lot of controversy over two of my outings holding some females on a leash. I apologize to all the women and the good people of Lagos State, Nigeria and the rest of the world who feel dehumanized by this craft that meant well.

I will use other platforms and format to continue to create the necessary awareness.”

Gov. Ambode arrests Pretty Mike for putting chain on girls . . 30-year-old club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’, has been arrested for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round their necks. . . He was arrested on Wednesday by the police on the orders of the Lagos State Government. . . Nwogu was said to be cooperating with investigation and had given useful statement to the police and was released after signing an undertaking to desist from the act . The undertaking read in part: “I, Mike Eze Nwalie, A.K.A Pretty Mike of 21A Magodo GRA, Luma Street, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys. . . I am aware that such act offends the law of the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be legal act towards me. I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective from tomorrow on all my social media platforms.” . . Speaking on the matter, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem said the State Government will not tolerate any anti-social behavior that attempt to dehumanize any citizen in the State. . . Kazeem restated the government’s determination to prosecute any individual or group of persons who violate any law of the State under any guise. “The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the State,” Kazeem said.

A photo posted by Instablog9ja? (@instablog9ja) on

PrettyMike eats humble pie, apologizes for leashing women

A photo posted by Instablog9ja? (@instablog9ja) on

-News24

- News24

Tags pretty mike entertainment
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Nollywood actor wants government to build more art theatres

13 January 2017, 10:15

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.