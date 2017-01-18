Hello 

MMM removes all payment requests from its system

MMM Nigeria has removed all requests for payment on its system.

Ramsey Nouah returns to TV after 24 years

18 January 2017, 13:22

 Lagos - 24 years after his role as Jeff Akin Thomas in ‘Fortunes,’ Ramsey Nouah is set to return to TV.

 The TV series which marks his comeback to the small screen will feature him alongside his "Vuga" and "Silent Night" co-actor, Segun Arinze.

The 1993 series which ran for two years on The Nigerian Television Authority also starred Regina Askia, Liz Benson, Pat Attah, Lai Ashadele, Dolly Unachukwu among others.

Imoh Umoren, the director behind Lemon Green" (2009), "Have A Nice Day" (2013). "Hard Times," "Secondary" and "The Happyness Limited" is helming  the series titled 'Shakur'  on which Ramsey Nouah makes a return.

Nouah, Imoren and Arinze took to Instagram to share different hilarious videos of them on the set of the untitled production.

