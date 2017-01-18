Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

MMM Nigeria has removed all requests for payment on its system.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Ramsey Nouah returns to TV after 24 years

Lagos - 24 years after his role as Jeff Akin Thomas in ‘Fortunes,’ Ramsey Nouah is set to return to TV.

The TV series which marks his comeback to the small screen will feature him alongside his "Vuga" and "Silent Night" co-actor, Segun Arinze.

The 1993 series which ran for two years on The Nigerian Television Authority also starred Regina Askia, Liz Benson, Pat Attah, Lai Ashadele, Dolly Unachukwu among others.

Also read:Most people in Nollywood only care about money says Ramsey Nouah

Imoh Umoren, the director behind Lemon Green" (2009), "Have A Nice Day" (2013). "Hard Times," "Secondary" and "The Happyness Limited" is helming the series titled 'Shakur' on which Ramsey Nouah makes a return.

Nouah, Imoren and Arinze took to Instagram to share different hilarious videos of them on the set of the untitled production.

When you try Mannequin challenge with kids in view ??. Behind-the-Scenes of New TV series coming soon starring yours truly & @segunarinze #Anticipate #MicroMediaproduction #newtvseriesalert A video posted by RAMSEY (@ramseynouah) on Jan 16, 2017 at 4:52am PST

Fooling around A video posted by Imoh Umoren (@theimohumoren) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

-News24



- News24