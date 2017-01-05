President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Richard Mofe-Damijo and Mimi Fawaz to host Glo CAF Awards

Lagos - Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, will be one of the hosts for the Glo Confederation of African Football Awards holding today (January 5) in Abuja.

The Nollywood actor will be hosting the awards alongside sports journalist and presenter of Sports 360 on Vox Africa, Mimi Fawaz.

The event is to reward and celebrate exceptional talents among African footballers playing on the continent and abroad.

Awards will be won across several categories such as African Player of The Year (Based in Africa); National Team of the Year; Club of the Year; Coach of the Year; Most Promising Talent; Women’s National Team of the Year; Woman Player of the Year; Referee of the Year; African Legend; CAF Fair Play Award and many others.

Algerian Riyad Mahrez, who plays for Leicester City in the English Premeir League, is favourite to win the award for Player of the Year after a remarkable 2015/2016 season for the English champions.

-News24



