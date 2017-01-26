Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Ruggedman attacks Buhari’s vacation in new poem

lagos - Rapper and entrepreneur, Ruggedman took to his Instagram to share a poem titled 'Our President is on Vacation'

He asked people to add their own complaints if they felt the need to.

He wrote:

“Our president is on vacation.

* Nigerian illegal immigrants are allegedly being killed in Libya…

OUR PRESIDENT IS ON VACATION!

* A bottle of kerosene that used to sell for N100 now sells for N550…

OUR PRESIDENT IS ON VACATION!

* We still do not have light but.. OUR PRESIDENT IS ON VACATION! *Herdsmen are killing innocent people..

OUR PRESIDENT IS ON VACATION! * Schools are on strike …

OUR PRESIDENT IS ON VACATION! * Dollar is N490 now and …

#OURPRESIDENTISONVACATION

Feel free to add yours…

-News24

