Sarah Ofili calls Ikechukwu a pathological liar

Lagos - TV personality and model, Sarah Ofili has called rapper and actor, Ikechukwu a pathological liar after he accused her of leaving him for her ex-boyfriend Terry Tha Rapman.

Sarah also revealed her reason for accepting Ikechukwu’s marriage proposal in 2011.

The model, granted an interview to Elsie Godwin for her show ‘Crux of the Matter’ talked about a lot while speaking on the topic; ‘Surviving a Broken Engagement’.

When asked about her engagement to the rapper and asked about who broke it off, Sarah said, she was responsible for that, because Ikecukwu was not honest

-News24



- News24