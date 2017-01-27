Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

See Nollywood’s most ridiculous film title in recent times

Lagos - This is might just be the most ridiculous movie title Nollywood has ever produced, reports Nigerian Entertainment Today(NET)

Nollywood actresses Rachel Okonkwo and Destiny Etiku will feature in a movie titled ‘Delta Blood with an Artificial Penis’

A release date is yet to be announced.

Nigerian movie makers are notorious for giving ridiculous names to their works, and this tops the list in recent times.

Read more at NET

- News24