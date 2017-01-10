The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Simi and Adekunle Gold spotted on a private beach

Lagos - There have been rumors about Adekunle Gold and Simi being in a relationship for quite a while now but the two of them have never confirmed.

The two music stars on Monday seemed to be at the same place, at the same time and fans put two and two together.

Simi and Adekunle Gold posted photos of themselves at the same private beach which Adekunle Gold described as his “Fave place in the world” while Simi said ‘get u a man that can make u laugh’

The photos have caused fans to speculate whether they jetted off on a quick romantic getaway or if they are shooting the video for their collaborative song, a love ballad called “Never Forget”.

get u a man that can make u laugh A photo posted by Simi (@symplysimi) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

??Fave place in the world ???? A photo posted by KING (@adekunlegold) on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:58am PST

