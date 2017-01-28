Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Simi releases new music

Lagos - Simi, songstress & X3M Music act is back as she releases a smashing new single ‘Smile For Me’

In Smile for Me, the singer is asking her partner to take a chance on her as regards their love voyage because he’s the one her heart belongs to.

This track comes in anticipation of her highly anticipated debut album which is due for release in the first quarter of this year.

The song was produced by super producer Oscar Heman-Ackah.

Listen to song HERE



