All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Soundcloud projects will be nominated at 2018 Grammy Awards

Lagos - Soundcloud music projects have now become eligible for a Grammy beginning 2018 thanks to Chance The Rapper's consistent push for the cause.

Chance The Rapper had questioned why The Grammy organisers (Recording Academy) only acknowledged commercially sold records for nominations, when their intended goal was to reward quality music being put out.

In an age where Soundcloud was getting more users, it didn't make sense to artists such as Chance.

Going forward, The Grammys after taking heed to Chance the rapper's views, have reviewed and decided on letting Soundcloud albums such as that of Chance's "Coloring Book" be eligible for nominations.

The new rules goes thus, that any album released physically, via downloads or streams will be eligible, the music must be streamed on a service that hosts multiple artists, has existed for at least a year and has paid subscription, and of course the music must be original (not infringing on another work's copyright).

Project released on @Soundcloud will be eligible for #GRAMMYs in 2018. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 19, 2017

-News24



- News24