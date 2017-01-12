Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Tekno arrives New York to seal $4million Sony deal

Lagos - Singer of the moment Tekno is in New York, USA to wrap up the musch talked about Sony Music deal.

The singer arrived the States with Paul Okoye, CEO Upfront Bookings, and TripleMG label executive Ubi Franklin.

In a celebratory mood, the trio shared their excitement on social media, about the deal being done and dusted!

Also read:WATCH: Tekno signs Sony Music record deal

Ubi Franklin had earlier revealed to Linda Ikeji Music that there was a preliminary signing of the Sony deal done last year, explaining that the deal couldn't be wrapped up then due to logistics constraints.

According to the video clip shared by Paul Okoye, the Sony deal is said to be worth $4million.

Tekno, Paul O and Ubi Franklin share excitement about Sony Music deal @PulseMusic247 @PulseNigeria247 pic.twitter.com/uugt0lGX6s — Abiola Solanke (@Abiola_Solanke) January 12, 2017

-News24



- News24