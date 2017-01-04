Hello 

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Tekno’s contract with TripleMG is till 2019

04 January 2017, 20:47

Lagos - Contrary to reports that Tekno is set to split from Made Men Music Group in 2017, the singer still has a longer time to spend at his current record label.

According to a top level source at MMMG who spoke to Pulse.ng , Tekno’s contract with his record label is intact, and the singer is contracted until January 2019.

 That means, there’s two more years on the singer’s deal with the record label.

Also read: The Headies have nothing on Tekno

“All of those reports linking Tekno and an exit are false,” our source says. “Tekno is still signed to MMMG until January 2019.”

The record label underwent a major change  with Iyanya exiting to join Don Jazzy’s  Mavin Record label.

Read more at Pulse.ng

- News24

