Tekno’s contract with TripleMG is till 2019

Lagos - Contrary to reports that Tekno is set to split from Made Men Music Group in 2017, the singer still has a longer time to spend at his current record label.

According to a top level source at MMMG who spoke to Pulse.ng , Tekno’s contract with his record label is intact, and the singer is contracted until January 2019.

That means, there’s two more years on the singer’s deal with the record label.

“All of those reports linking Tekno and an exit are false,” our source says. “Tekno is still signed to MMMG until January 2019.”

The record label underwent a major change with Iyanya exiting to join Don Jazzy’s Mavin Record label.

