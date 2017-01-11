Hello 

APC Chairman dies in South Africa

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Terry Tha Rapman and sister call out Ikechukwu on Instagram

11 January 2017, 13:01

Lagos - Rapper and  actor Ikechukwu angered Terry Tha Rapman and his sister with his recent comments.

The 'Wind am well' crooner reportedly made mention of the Madaki family in a recent interview,  a move that prompted all sorts of insults from Terry Tha Rapman and his younger sister, Joy Madaki.

With an obvious axe to grind, Sarah Ofilli, who was once engaged to Ikechukwu, joined the fray, reposting Joy's caustic insults which she shared on Instagram.

Sarah who is close friends with Joy, slammed Ikechukwu for saying that Terry Tha Rapman had been behind their breakup, warning him to avoid the mainland, Benin, Warri and Niger Delta as a whole.

Through it all, Ikechukwu remained silent despite being mentioned on these posts, taking it a step further by liking one of the posts.

-News24

- News24

Tags terry tha rapman ikechukwu music nollywood
Falz starts the #Wehdonesir challenge

11 January 2017, 12:32

&nbps;

