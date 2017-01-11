Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Terry Tha Rapman and sister call out Ikechukwu on Instagram

Lagos - Rapper and actor Ikechukwu angered Terry Tha Rapman and his sister with his recent comments.

The 'Wind am well' crooner reportedly made mention of the Madaki family in a recent interview, a move that prompted all sorts of insults from Terry Tha Rapman and his younger sister, Joy Madaki.

With an obvious axe to grind, Sarah Ofilli, who was once engaged to Ikechukwu, joined the fray, reposting Joy's caustic insults which she shared on Instagram.

Sarah who is close friends with Joy, slammed Ikechukwu for saying that Terry Tha Rapman had been behind their breakup, warning him to avoid the mainland, Benin, Warri and Niger Delta as a whole.

Through it all, Ikechukwu remained silent despite being mentioned on these posts, taking it a step further by liking one of the posts.

Uhhhh someone don pissed my sis off! We're always quiet about things never do we ever respond to nuisance but nigga went far... its on now! RP: ;@joymadaki I usually don't do this...mr @aot2 Wehdon sir ??I just dey look u A photo posted by Sarah Ofili #globetrotter?? (@officialsarahofili) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:25am PST

I usually don't do this.. but I don't have @official_ikechukwu number. P.s ...mr @aot2 Wehdon sir ??I just dey look u A photo posted by Joy Madaki (@joymadaki) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:20pm PST

-News24



- News24