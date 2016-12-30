Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

WATCH:TB Joshua releases his prophetic message for 2017

Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), has release his prophetic message for 2017.

The Headies have nothing on Tekno

30 December 2016, 19:03

Most Read

Related Stories

After being disqualified from the just concluded Headies Award, singer Tekno, won a treble at the 2016 Soundcity MVP Awards, reports Pulse.ng

The ‘Pana’ crooner took home the awards for Digital Artiste of the year, Song of the year and Listener's choice at the ceremony held at Eko Hotel Lagos on Thursday, December 29, 2016.

The Made Men Music Group artiste was up against heavyweights like PSquare, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Davido as well as South Africa’s AKA and Cassper Nyovest in the Digital Artiste category.

Also read:Headies disqualify Tekno from the ‘Next Rated’ award category

His hit single ‘Pana’ scored the singer the Listener’s choice award beating the likes of 'Lagos to Kampala' by Runtown featuring Wizkid, Babanla by Wizkid, Omo Alhaji by YCee, ‘Who You Epp’ by Olamide featuring Wande Coal, ‘ Oluwa ni’ by Reekado Banks, ‘Pick Up’ by Adekunle Gold and Skintight by Mr Eazi featuring Efya.

On October 22, 2016 won the award for Best Breakthrough Act at the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) 2016, beating Falz (Nigeria) Simi (Nigeria), Emtee (South Africa), Babes Wodumo (South Africa), Franko (Cameroon), Nasty C (South Africa), Nathi (South Africa) and Raymond (Tanzania).

In just four months, the music video for his single gathered over 14 million views on YouTube. In November 2016, it was revealed that Tekno was set to sign a deal with Sony Music.

Read more at Pulse.ng

- News24

Tags tekno music
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Soundcity MVP Awards: Wizkid wins Artiste of the year, Best male artiste

30 December 2016, 16:37
Music streaming from the internet demand is a growing. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

Music streaming from the internet demand is a growing. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.