The Headies have nothing on Tekno

After being disqualified from the just concluded Headies Award, singer Tekno, won a treble at the 2016 Soundcity MVP Awards, reports Pulse.ng

The ‘Pana’ crooner took home the awards for Digital Artiste of the year, Song of the year and Listener's choice at the ceremony held at Eko Hotel Lagos on Thursday, December 29, 2016.

The Made Men Music Group artiste was up against heavyweights like PSquare, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Davido as well as South Africa’s AKA and Cassper Nyovest in the Digital Artiste category.

His hit single ‘Pana’ scored the singer the Listener’s choice award beating the likes of 'Lagos to Kampala' by Runtown featuring Wizkid, Babanla by Wizkid, Omo Alhaji by YCee, ‘Who You Epp’ by Olamide featuring Wande Coal, ‘ Oluwa ni’ by Reekado Banks, ‘Pick Up’ by Adekunle Gold and Skintight by Mr Eazi featuring Efya.

On October 22, 2016 won the award for Best Breakthrough Act at the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) 2016, beating Falz (Nigeria) Simi (Nigeria), Emtee (South Africa), Babes Wodumo (South Africa), Franko (Cameroon), Nasty C (South Africa), Nathi (South Africa) and Raymond (Tanzania).

In just four months, the music video for his single gathered over 14 million views on YouTube. In November 2016, it was revealed that Tekno was set to sign a deal with Sony Music.

- News24