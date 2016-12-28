Hello 

Dangote truck crushes senator to death

A truck belonging to Dangote Group has crushed a Second Republic senator Mukhtar Abdulkarim to death.

‘The Wedding Party’ grosses over N120 million in 12 days

28 December 2016, 14:14

Lagos - After grossing N21.5 million on Christmas Day, 'The Wedding Party' has reached over N120 million in 12 days, setting a new box office record, reports Pulse.ng

The comedy movie which holds a record as the biggest opening week in history of Nollywood, grossed 21.5 million on Christmas Day.

The movie which made its debut on December 16, 2016, has now grossed over N120 million.

Before its latest record, the movie had set a box office record as the biggest opening weekend in Nollywood after grossing N36 million  in three days.

The romantic comedy stars Adesua Etomi as Dunni Coker, Banky W as Dozie, Alibaba and Sola Sobowale as Dunni’s parents, and Ireti Doyle  and Richard Mofe-Damijo as Dozie’s parents.

"The Wedding Party" also stars Zainab Balogun, Enyinna Nwigwe, Frank Donga, Saka, AY, Ikechukwu, Beverly Naya, Emma OhMaGod, Lepacious Bose amongst others.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, "The Wedding Party" is a riveting tale of the complexity of love. It is the story of Dunni Coker, a 24 year old art gallery owner and only daughter of her parents about to marry the love of her life, IT entrepreneur Dozie. The couple took a vow of chastity and is looking forward to a ground-breaking first night together as a married couple.

The date has been set and the bride’s parents, who have recently enjoyed a surge in their fortunes, are going all out to make this the wedding of the century. 
Directed by Kemi Adetiba, the romantic comedy which was first  screened for the first time at the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as a selection of the Spotlight City to City program.

Read more at Pulse.ng


- News24

Tags nollywood
