President Muhammadu Buhari has begun moves to pacify the national leader of the All Progressives Congress ,Bola Tinubu

‘The Wedding Party’ heads to cinemas in Ghana

Lagos - After a successful and record-breaking week in Nigeria, 'The Wedding Party' is headed to cinemas in Ghana, reports Pulse.ng

A collaboration between EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Koga Studios and Inkblot Productions, "The Wedding Party" is set to premiere in Ghana.

The comedy movie which holds a record as the biggest opening week in history of Nollywood will premiere in Ghana on December 30, 2016.

Also read:‘The Wedding Party’ grosses over N120 million in 12 days

The movie which made its debut in Nigeria on December 16, 2016, has now grossed over 120 million Naira.

Before its latest record, the movie had set a box office record as the biggest opening weekend in Nollywood after grossing 36 million Naira in three days.

The romantic comedy is written by playwright, Tosin Otudeko.

Read more at Pulse.ng





