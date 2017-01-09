Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

There is no hostility between me and Aki says Pawpaw

Lagos - Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme, popularly know as ‘PawPaw’ has denied any hostilities between himself and fellow actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, also known as 'Aki', reports Pulse.ng

This was in response to an earlier rumour that both could not stand the sight of each other and only got along on movie sets.

Speaking concerning the subject in an interview, Iheme stated that he still has a good relationship with the actor.

He attributed the alleged beef between them as a media invention.

“There is no hostility between Aki and me. We are still best of friends, and we are on good terms. We talk when we need to, and any report of fights between us is the figment of the writer’s imagination.”

- News24