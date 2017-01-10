Hello 

Three authors shortlisted for 2016 Etisalat Prize for Literature

10 January 2017, 10:06

Lagos -Etisalat Nigeria, has announced the names of the three shortlisted authors for the 2016 edition of its pan-African flagship literary prize, the Etisalat Prize for Literature.

According to this year’s Chair of Judges, Helon Habila “In addition to originality of voice and literary excellence, our purpose was to also select a work that portrays an 'African sensibility'.

The three shortlisted books are:

Jacqui L’Ange (South Africa) The Seed Thief (Umuzi Publishers, South Africa)
Jowhor Ile (Nigeria) And After Many Days (Kachifo Limited, Nigeria)
Julie Iromuanya (Nigeria) Mr & Mrs Doctor (Coffee House Press, USA)

The authors were shortlisted by a three-member judging panel comprising Nigerian novelist and poet, Helon Habila (Chair of Judges); South African writer/activist, Elinor Sisulu; and Ivorian writer and Africa39 laureate, Edwige Renée Dro.

Also read:Etisalat Prize for Literature announce 2016 longlist

The winner for the 2016 Etisalat Prize for Literature will be unveiled at the Grand Finale in Lagos, scheduled to take place in March 2017. The winner of the Prize receives £15,000, an engraved Montblanc Meisterstück pen, an Etisalat sponsored book tour to three African countries as well an Etisalat-sponsored fellowship at the University of East Anglia, mentored by Professor Giles Foden, author of The Last King of Scotland.

In addition, all the shortlisted writers will also enjoy a sponsored multi-city book tour while Etisalat will also purchase 1,000 copies of their books for distribution to schools, libraries and book clubs across Africa with the objective of promoting the reading culture and the publishing industry at large.

-News24


- News24

Tags literature etisalat prize for literature
