Timaya gets major endorsement deal

Lagos- Timaya would be smiling to the bank pretty soon if this picture is anything to go by.

The crooner shared this photo of himself on Instagram today, January 24, 2017, signing a deal at the Hennessy office.

"Another one! Son of Grace..." he captioned the shot alongside manager, Osagie Okunkpolor.

More details of his signing hasn't emerged yet.

Another one! Son of Grace... @hennessy_ng #HennessyAmbassador A photo posted by SOUND BWOY (@timayatimaya) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:30am PST

