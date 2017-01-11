Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Tiwa Savage records song with Awilo Longomba

Lagos - Mavin singer, Tiwa Savage shared photos of herself and veteran singer, Awilo Longomba on her Instagram page with the simple caption 'Tiwa Savage Awilo Longomba coming soon.'

This will not of course be her first international collaboration as she has scored one titled 'Keys to the city' with Jamaican dancehall singer Busy Signal.

Tiwa signed on with Jay Z's 'Roc Nation in 2016, and spent 2016 going on tours in the USA, promoting her sophomore album "R.E.D" among other things.

Awilo Longonmba is known for his Soukos while Tiwa is known for her Afrobeats, R&B and pop styles.

@awilolongomba coming soon A photo posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:22am PST

-News24



