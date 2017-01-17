Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Tiwa Savage set to perform at official Grammy week event

Lagos - Tiwa Savage is set to perform at the ESSENCE ‘Black Women In Music’ official Grammy week event on February 7.

The music event which is slated to take place in Los Angeles on February 9, 2017, on the same week of the Grammy Awards.

Also read:Tiwa Savage is officially on Jay Z’s RocNation website

The event is reportedly being organised to pay tribute to the extraordinary GRAMMY nominee's for the year.

It is also to celebrate, four-time GRAMMY winner, Erykah Badu on the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, “Baduizm.”

2017 is looking great already ... Guess who is performing at the Official Grammy week @Essence event ???? #HonouringErykahBadu #BlackWomenInMusic #Blessed #Hello17 A photo posted by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Jan 14, 2017 at 4:54am PST

-News24





- News24