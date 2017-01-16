A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

Toke Makinwa finds love again

Lagos - Media personality Toke Makinwa has found love again.

She took to her Instagram page to share an adorable picture of herself and her boyfriend Seyi Kuye.

This brought about a lot of attention and so she deleted the picture.

Also read:Toke Makinwa allegedly lied in her tell-all book!



Toke Makinwa was recently accused by fans that she may have lied in her new book.

One of the claims in the book was that her husband cheated on her and impregnated his ex while he was married to Toke.

According to her version of the story, six months into dating Maje, she saw a picture of him with another woman on Facebook. By calculations, people are saying this might be false, as she claims to have seen the picture between 2002 and 2003, while Facebook was created by Mark Zuckerberg in 2004.

Aww. @tokemakinwa and her beau #SeyiKuye On her last bday, #TokeMakinwa mentioned she had 1 big wish before her next one. Praying her wish comes true ?? A photo posted by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:28pm PST

-News24



- News24