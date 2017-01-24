Hello 

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Tonto Dikeh provides evidence to debunk rumours of marriage breakup

24 January 2017, 13:06

Lagos - There have been so many rumours about Tonto Dikeh‘s marriage and why she and her husband might be having issues.

Over the weekend, there was a rumour that a domestic staff from Tonto Dikeh’s house had given an interview stating that the actress’ use of hard drugs had caused the breakup of her marriage.

Also read:Tonto Dikeh’s husband denies separation rumours

According to the “domestic staff”, Tonto Dikeh’s use of cannabis and cocaine, even while breastfeeding her son, had caused her husband to leave the house.

Taking to Instagram  to debunk the rumours, Tonto Dikeh has shared a lab report showing that she was tested for several drugs and that the results were negative.

She captioned the photo:

I do this for MY GODI do this for MY SON

I do this for the millions of People who draw strengt from my story/Journey!!!

#MAMAKING #God bless you All #NEVER LET NEGATIVITY GET TO YOU BUT SOMETIMES PROVE THEM WRONG FOR THE ONES WHO LOVE YOU!!

-News24

Tags tonto dikeh nollywood music marriage
PHOTOS: Controversial nightclub owner now drinks from baby feeding bottle

24 January 2017, 11:32
Tonto Dikeh (Instagram)

