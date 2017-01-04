Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Tonto Dikeh’ urges women to learn self-defense

Lagos - Renowned Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh-Churchill, has again shared her opinion on how women should handle domestic violence.

The mother of one categorically stated that any man who beats his wife is an animal, urging women to defend themselves.

She said this after one Victor Ojiaku, 37, stabbed his 27-year-old wife, Faith Ifeoma Ojiaku, with a broken bottle in her private part, claiming he suspected she was having a sexual relationship with his sales representative.

She wrote on Instagram:

Is this what Love looks like??

Women we need to step out of the shame box and speakUp for Ourselves,For our Children,For our Selfrespect.

This is what a second chance at a violent husband looks like???

This is what Close to death looks like!!!

Men who do this are alAnimals no matter how innocent they look or Act..

Even A dog wldnt Bite it's owner why then will a human being who begged to marry you do this to you treat you this way???

I keep asking violent men if your Mother was beatenUp by her husband or boyfriend What would you do???

Would you say she is a woman and deserves it because you are an abuser???

Marriage is suppose to be beautiful,honorable and a weapon against the enemy and life challenges but if we don't get it right it will bring nothing but SHAME..Wimen pls be careful and prayerful before running into a mans home,Don't stay or marry just because want to answer Mrs..Women we need to start empowering ourselves,holding good jobs and having comfortable bank accounts..Be financially independent,Be financially Ready and secure..Half the time we stay in violent relationships Becos we are financially incapable...

women Learn self defense

Women SpeakUp #tontodikehfoundation #Iamavictim #THEN #Dontbeashamed #SPEAKUP #loveisnotenough #Because you have no scare today doesn't mean you will survive it the next time.. #Seekhelp #DOTHERIGHTTHING

-News24

- News24