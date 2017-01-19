Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Tonto Dikeh’s husband denies separation rumours

Lagos - Tonto Dikeh's husband, Oladunni Churchill has denied that he is separated from his wife, according to Pulse.ng

Last week, various media outlets reported the end of Tonto Dikeh's marriage but the couple are still together.

This comes after it was reported that a certain woman stepped into the picture.

Tonto Dikeh also fuelled the rumours when she removed her husband's surname from her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, an unnamed aide of Tonto Dikeh's husband Oladunni Churchill said the two are still together.

The woman who is at the center of the scandal, Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer in a recent video denies having an affair with Tonto Dikeh’s husband.

