Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Tourism: Flavour, Patoranking hopeful of improved revenue generation

06 January 2017, 14:44

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - Two Nigerian musicians, Chinedu Okoli and Patrick Okorie on Thursday called for adequate harnessing of the potential of the tourism sector to boost the country’s revenue generation.


Okoli and Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking and Flavour respectively, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on  telephone on Thursday.


“If you look around most African countries, they have started working on their hospitality business for revenue generation.  I think it is time for us to take a cue from that.


“Those countries can hardly organise a show without inviting Nigerian artistes – comedians and musicians – and the reception is always great.


“Before other African nations beat us to it, I think it’s time we beef up our tourism and entertainment industry,” Okoli told NAN.


On his part, Okorie called for an -up-to-date-directory of hotels and lodges in the  country in the interest of tourists.


He also urged improved security in hotels and other tourist sites.


“The security situation in the country is not as bad as portrayed, but a lot still needs to be done to create a better platform for our God-given resources that visitors need to see,” he said.


He pledged musicians’ support for national development through their profession.


NAN reports that Ms Sally Mbanefo, Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Agency, had in November said that the tourism sector generated over $1.1 billion in 2015 from over six million visitors.


Mbanefo said in a seminar that in 2014, $853 million was generated from 4.8 million visitors, adding that the sector had massive growth potential.


-NAN

- NAN

Tags patoranking flavour tourism
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

WATCH: Reekado Banks drops teaser video for 'Ladies and gentlemen'

06 January 2017, 13:26
(iStock)

(iStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.