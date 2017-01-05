Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Toyin Aimakhu begins shooting third installment of ‘Alakada’

Lagos - Award winning actress, Toyin Aimakhu now known as Toyin Abraham is bringing to theaters in 2017, the third installment of her hit movie, 'Alakada'

Changing her name from Toyin Aimakhu to Toyin Abraham is not the only major move the actress is making in 2017.

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi took to his Instagram account to announce the progress of the movie.

Also read: Toyin Aimakhu to launch her own Yoruba emojis



In a post which included an emoji of Toyin Abraham’s face, the actor said location was ‘90%’ and it would be ‘January hussle’.

Alakada 3 is written by Bogumbe Abiola Paul and produced by Toyin Abraham.

-News24



- News24