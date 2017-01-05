All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Ubi Franklin reveals that Julius Agwu is his former boss

Lagos - Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate and appreciate his former boss, Julius Agwu.

According to him, Julius taught him everything he knows about the entertainment industry.

He also wished the comedian a quick recovery.

He wrote: "From the bottom of my Heart, I want to appreciate this Man for Putting me on. I didn't know a PA could learn this fast From carrying your bag. running around Lagos daily, setting up daily schedules to Ubifranklin of today In our Nigerian Entertainment Industry.

Also read:Ubi Franklin shares a disturbing note on Instagram

Sir I am grateful And I Thank God For using you to Bless Me and show me the way in this industry many years Ago I remember working As your PA and had to handle people like @senatorcomedian@funnyboneofficial @dandhumourous etc today we have built a particular kind of friendship that's next to none some of us are married and we still looking for wife for @funnyboneofficial .

Get well soon Sir Hope to see you back on your feet, Happy New Year to you and your Family I really Appreciate you Get Well soon @juliusagwu1."

Agwu underwent a successful brain surgery to remove lumps found in his brain last year.

-News24



- News24