The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Ubi Franklin sells Iyanya's shares in TripleMG

Lagos - TripleMG boss Ubi Franklin has confirmed sale of Iyanya’s shares of Triple MG to Paul Okoye of management consultants Upfront and Personal.

Tekno revealed this earlier but didn't specify TripleMG as the company Paul O was buying from.

Speaking to The Cable Lifestyle, Ubi confirmed he indeed sold 50% of his shares which he bought over from Iyanya after he exited the label back in August 2016, to Paul Okoye of Upfront and Personal Management Consultancy outfit.

“When Iyanya was leaving, I bought over his shares so I owned 100% of the company so I sold those shares to Paul Okoye of Upfront and Personal.”

“Paul Okoye now owns part of MMMG,” he added.

