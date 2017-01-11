Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

UK awards Nigerian musician with £250 000

Lagos - UK awards Nigerian Nigerian musician , Moelogo received £250 000 from representatives of UK record labels to further his career.

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI), which is trade body that represents UK recording labels, awarded 21 artistes a prize money of £250,000 (about N12.5m) to further their music careers.

He who took to social media to express his gratitude.

Moelogo on Instagram wrote, ‘Woke up to this. Look at God. Ireti came through. Shine your light. Grateful. Thank you BPI.’

In 2016, Moelogo came through with the release of an EP titled Ireti

Woke UP to this ???????????? LOOK AT GOD ... #IRETI came thru #shineyourlight #Grateful thank you @thebpi A photo posted by Moelogo ( Animashaun ) (@moelogo) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:00am PST

-News24



- News24