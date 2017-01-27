Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Unoaku Anyadike flies Nigeria’s flag at Miss Universe pageant

Abuja - Miss Unoaku Anyadike, winner of the 2015 edition of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant, would be flying the nation’s flag at the ‘Miss Universe 2016’ scheduled for Sunday January 29 in Manila, Philippines.

Anyadike, who is currently in Manila, will 87 other beauty queens from across the world to participate in the series of activities before the grand event and coronation service.

Anyadike, 22, from Anambra is a model and graduate of Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

She also represented Nigeria at Miss World pageant in 2015.

According to her profile on the Miss Universe website: “Anyadike is currently undergoing the National Youth Service corps ( NYSC) at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which is a mandatory service to her country.”

“She is an advocate of Endometriosis and very passionate about children.

“If she were to hold the title of Miss Universe, Anyadike would hope to have her own school and help counsel youths to enable

Them to have a brighter future.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant organise by the Miss Universe Organisation.

Miss Universe 2016 holding at Manila in the Philippines would be the 5th edition of the global beauty competition.

The last edition was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with Pia Wurtbach of Philippines crowned the winner, which secured the hosting right for her country.

Wurtbach is expected to crown her successor at the end of the event.

NAN also reports that voting by members of the public has officially commenced.



