Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Unoaku Anyadike flies Nigeria’s flag at Miss Universe pageant

27 January 2017, 10:30

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - Miss Unoaku Anyadike, winner of the 2015 edition of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant, would be flying the nation’s flag at the ‘Miss Universe 2016’ scheduled for Sunday January 29 in Manila, Philippines.

Anyadike, who is currently in Manila, will 87 other beauty queens from across the world to participate in the series of activities before the grand event and coronation service.

Anyadike, 22, from Anambra is a model and graduate of Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

She also represented Nigeria at Miss World pageant in 2015.

According to her profile on the Miss Universe website: “Anyadike is currently undergoing the National Youth Service corps ( NYSC) at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which is a mandatory service to her country.”

“She is an advocate of Endometriosis and very passionate about children.

Also read:Nigerians warn new MBGN queen about Flavour

“If she were to hold the title of Miss Universe, Anyadike would hope to have her own school and help counsel youths to enable
Them to have a brighter future.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant organise by the Miss Universe Organisation.

Miss Universe 2016 holding at Manila in the Philippines would be the 5th edition of the global beauty competition.

The last edition was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with Pia Wurtbach of Philippines crowned the winner, which secured the hosting right for her country.
Wurtbach is expected to crown her successor at the end of the event.

NAN also reports that voting by members of the public has officially commenced.


-NAN

- NAN

Tags beauty miss universe pageant
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

One Africa Music Fest to hold in London

26 January 2017, 18:02

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.