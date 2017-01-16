Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Vic O plans to drop a diss track for Mr Eazi

Lagos - Viral rap sensation Vic O is back again.

This time not to resolve a Drake Vs Meek Mill beef, but to diss Mr Eazi.

Also read:Vic O may not release diss track for Falz

Mr Eazi has been in the news lately for his comment on how Ghanaian sound influences Nigerian music which seems to have caught Vic O's attention.

Vic O has promised to drop the diss track once he gets four thousand retweets.

ONCE I GET 4K RTs

I DROP A HEAVY DISS

FOR @mreazi



THEN THE #HEADIES WILL KNOW THAT I DESERVE THAT #AWARD MORE THAN E!



Kingofrap??????? pic.twitter.com/LqOhj3Ih5k — VIC.O ?? (@mplempire) January 13, 2017

