‘Video vixens make more money than bankers’

Lagos - Ace music video director, Clarence Peters has said that video vixens earn more than bankers, reports Nigerian Films

In the interview he also debunked the idea that video vixens are cheap girls and prostitutes.

Speaking further in defense of the professional dancers, Clarence Peters said: “As far as I am concerned,these ladies earn better than their mates who work in banks. I was told that those who work in banks earn between N100,000 and N200,000 every month. You don’t want to know how much the ladies charge per shoot.”

Clarence Peters during the interview cautioned that it is rude and wrong for anyone to draw such negative conclusions.

He said: “I have heard people say that the ladies who appear in the videos we shoot are prostitutes. I think that is wrong because these ladies work hard for the money they earn.”

