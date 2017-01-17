Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

WATCH: A dog that actually talks!

Lagos - An upcoming comedian finds a dog that can talk.

In "Dognapped," an upcoming comedian forms a relationship with a talking dog Bruno.

KayKas Studios, Drama King Productions and Reel Laif Productions have released the second trailer for their first live-action animated comedy film titled "Dognapped."

The movie is a family comedy about the life of an upcoming comedian Andy, who forms a relationship with a talking dog Bruno.

They conquer their fears, battle their enemies, fall in love and rise to fame.

"Dognapped" stars Julius Agwu as the voice of Bruno, Odunlade Adekola, Tope Tedela, Lota Chukwu, Senator the Comedian, Funnybone, WofaiFada, Comedian Ebiye, Brutus Richard, Paul Utomi, Olive Amaechi, Aisha Sanni-Shittu, Promise Williams and Tunji Centric.

Produced by Temilola Adebayo, and written and directed by Kayode Kasum, the movie is scheduled to hit movie theatres in the first quarter of 2017.

