WATCH: American rap group shoots music video in Lagos

Lagos - Atlanta based rap group, Migos brings trap music to Lagos, as they shoot their latest video in Africa's most populous city.

The trio of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff definitely took advantage of their time in Lagos by shooting a music video.

Migos' latest video 'Call Casting' was shot in various places in Lagos and mixed with stock clips of animals in a safari.

The video is from their upcoming album 'Culture'

-News24



- News24