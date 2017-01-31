Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

WATCH: Buhari's spokesman tells Dede Mabiaku to shut up on live radio

Lagos - On Monday, The Senior Special Assistant to the President Buhari on Media and Personality, Femi Adesina told singer Dede Mabiaku to shut up on a live radio show.

This led to Dede Mabiaku storming out of the radio studio during the program.

Also read:#Felabation2016: Femi Kuti and Dede Mabiaku in war of words

Earlier in January, singer Dede Mabiaku, in a recent interview was hard on the President Buhari led government, saying that the change they promised has not been felt by Nigerians.

This has led to the planned protest by award winning singer, 2Face Idibia, scheduled to hold on February 5.

- News24