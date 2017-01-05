Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

WATCH: Daniel Wilson blasts Buhari in new song

Lagos - Popular 90's singer, Daniel Wilson has musically shared his displeasure for Buhari’s government.

He just released the video to a new song titled 'Never Again' where he bashed president Buhari.

As part of the video he released a statement:

“My name is Daniel Wilson, and my wish is to revolutionize the political terrain in Nigeria through the use of pop culture, music and other forms of the art "strengthening a political awareness amongst our young people, getting them to better understand what is wrong with our country, helping them to develop a vision for a much better country for a progressive change in our country, not this present SHAM they call change.”

