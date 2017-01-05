Hello 

Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

WATCH: Daniel Wilson blasts Buhari in new song

05 January 2017, 12:46

Lagos - Popular 90's singer, Daniel Wilson has musically shared his displeasure for Buhari’s government.

He  just released the video to a new song titled 'Never Again' where he bashed president Buhari.

Also read:Daniel Wilson sings for president Jonathan

As part of the video he released a statement:

“My name is Daniel Wilson, and my wish is to revolutionize the political terrain in Nigeria through the use of pop culture, music and other forms of the art "strengthening a political awareness amongst our young people, getting them to better understand what is wrong with our country, helping them to develop a vision for a much better country for a progressive change in our country, not this present SHAM they call change.”

-News24

- News24

Tags daniel wilson muhamadu buhari lagos politics music nigeria
