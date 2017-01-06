President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

WATCH: Dencia battles comedian over Whitenicious

London – English comedian Ava Vidal has said that Nigerian/Cameroonian pop singer and business woman, Dencia is intellectually dishonest over comments on the use of bleaching creams.

When Dencia was asked about her cream, Whitenicious, she went on to defend it by claiming she’d suffered from a bad vitiligo, and lightening her skin was her way of covering the spots.

Ava, who also claimed to be a vitiligo sufferer as well, claimed she had never thought of toning her skin to get whiter, but instead covers the white patches to make them look darker.

She went on to accuse Dencia of being ‘intellectually dishonest’

The duo took the fight off screen and on Twitter.

.@IamDencia says people don't use her skin bleaching cream to whiten their skin - @thetwerkinggirl says she is "intellectually dishonest". pic.twitter.com/9IzAvYMPTj — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 4, 2017

I used #whitenicious on my daughter. Tried to eliminate dark spots. Look what happened! Before and after... pic.twitter.com/S4cW0Fjl2C — Ava Vidal (@thetwerkinggirl) January 4, 2017

I was wrong. Intellectually should never be applied to this woman. https://t.co/opacMSVV4I — Ava Vidal (@thetwerkinggirl) January 4, 2017

Black is black regardless of the tone of ur skin.All this stupid stories abt lighter people having an advantage isn't true (in my books) — Dencia (@IamDencia) January 4, 2017

Keep trying to find that vitiligo on ur hand angry black woman???????? again Why TF u so MAD 2 the point of lying 2 prove a point u don't have? — Dencia (@IamDencia) January 4, 2017

U called me Casper & I'm cool I call u Ashy u making it a race thing ????but u were Ashy in Real https://t.co/kVgdO4onUW will help Ma'am https://t.co/Gl0OZ7a5dQ — Dencia (@IamDencia) January 4, 2017

Let's have a chat when u create something that is helping men & women feel better about themselves.Until then u a non Mf*** factor. — Dencia (@IamDencia) January 5, 2017

If you were still black you wouldn't need bronzer. Now go away. Shame you did not have this much mouth last night. Go. Away. https://t.co/TsrGjbSHHb — Ava Vidal (@thetwerkinggirl) January 4, 2017

