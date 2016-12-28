WATCH: DJ Cuppy talks about her relationship with Victor Anichebe

Lagos - Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has finally opened up on her love life.
The star was a guest on Rubbing Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu where she talked openly for the first time about her boyfriend, Nigerian footballer Victor Anichebe.
The show host, , asked her about him and she said:
"He is good. We are good. He is very busy. Its sad we don't get to spend Christmas together".
On how they met, she said "It was actually a setup. I was complaining of how I was going to be single forever to a stylist that I work with and she was like Oh, my other client also complains of how he would be single forever.
I was in New York at that time and she said I think you guys should just go for a coffee. I happened to be in London and he happened to be in London and we went for coffee and the rest is history."
-News24
