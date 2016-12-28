All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

WATCH: DJ Cuppy talks about her relationship with Victor Anichebe

Lagos - Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has finally opened up on her love life.

The star was a guest on Rubbing Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu where she talked openly for the first time about her boyfriend, Nigerian footballer Victor Anichebe.

The show host, , asked her about him and she said:

"He is good. We are good. He is very busy. Its sad we don't get to spend Christmas together".

On how they met, she said "It was actually a setup. I was complaining of how I was going to be single forever to a stylist that I work with and she was like Oh, my other client also complains of how he would be single forever.

I was in New York at that time and she said I think you guys should just go for a coffee. I happened to be in London and he happened to be in London and we went for coffee and the rest is history."

-News24



