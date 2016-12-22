Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

WATCH: Fela's daughter accepts engagement rings but wants to stay single

Lagos- Fela Kuti's daughter, Motunrayo shared videos of the engagement ring she got from her man but said she won't be getting married.

In the video, she explains she likes the ring and would keep it but has no plans of getting married.

Also read:Fela's daughter dares ex-boyfriend to expose her nude pics

According to her, Lagos girls won't allow the man who gave her the ring to be so she would rather let him be free.

She also shared another video showing off another engagement ring she got and still insisted she won't get married.

