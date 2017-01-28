Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

WATCH: Harrysong celebrates victory as he pops N300k Champagne after police arrest

Lagos - Popular Nigerian singer, Harry Tare Okri, widely known as Harrysong, was on Friday, arrested by KCee and his brother, E-money's Five Star Music over charges of fraud and breach of contract.



News 24 had earlier reported that Harrysong was arrested on the orders of his former record label, Five Star Music.

In a new video posted online by the singer which is already making rounds on social media, Harryong is seen with his friends celebrating in a luxury gold bottle champagne which reportedly costs a whooping N300,000.



He captioned the video, "Thank you all so so much for the love and prayers... don't be scared..they can't pull us down...#samankwe all the way.. #@alterplatemusic ."

Thank you all so so much for the love and prayers... don't be scared..they can't pull us down...#samankwe all the way.. #@alterplatemusic ?? A video posted by D'CEO?? (@iamharrysong) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

