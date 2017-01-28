Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

WATCH: Harrysong celebrates victory as he pops N300k Champagne after police arrest

28 January 2017, 17:41

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - Popular Nigerian singer, Harry Tare Okri, widely known as Harrysong, was on Friday, arrested by KCee and his brother, E-money's Five Star Music over charges of fraud and breach of contract. 

News 24 had earlier reported that Harrysong was arrested on the orders of his former record label, Five Star Music.

In a new video posted online by the singer which is already making rounds on social media, Harryong is seen with his friends celebrating in a luxury gold bottle champagne which reportedly costs a whooping N300,000.

He captioned the video, "Thank you all so so much for the love and prayers... don't be scared..they can't pull us down...#samankwe all the way.. #@alterplatemusic ."

  

- News 24

Tags harrysong lagos state music industry
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

One year later fans still wait for Davido and Adekunle Gold’s collabo

27 January 2017, 18:03

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.