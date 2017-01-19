Hello 

FG says it is 'seriously negotiating' release of remaining Chibok girls

The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents.

WATCH: Hoodlums make Nollywood actress cry

19 January 2017, 11:29

Lagos - Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, took to Instagram to express her frustration over hoodlum who keep disturbing and extorting money from her at her film set. 

She narrated in her caption that one of the hoodlums broke bottle to stab one of her crew member and seized her van keys.

She pleaded with the Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to please step in the situation and enforce security for film makers.

Also read:AUDIO:How Omoni Oboli allegedly stole 'Okafor's Law'

“I am totally fed up! Shooting in Lagos State is such a difficult experience. I've been settling area boys everyday yet they still fight us. The other day, they broke a bottle to stab my crew and seized my van key.” She said.

“You have to settle different factions. I'm a tax paying citizen of Lagos State. As filmmakers, we pay taxes even on a loss. Na beg we dey beg o @akinwunmiambode help us. We are fed up!!! So many people are getting paid on this set. We are bringing commerce and boosting the economy. Pls help!!! My money is not for area boys! They think it's their birthright! It's indeed very sad” she added.

-News24

- News24

PHOTO: AY Makun announces new film

18 January 2017, 19:31

