WATCH: How to get away with any crime

Lagos - Seun Opabisi has released a new short film, that shows the 'cleverness' of children.

Rahman is a short film that captures the struggle of a group of kids that have to take care of their father’s most expensive prized possession yet.

When the children end up losing a bet, which costs them their property, they are tasked with getting a replacement or explaining what went wrong.

The film was directed by Seun Opabisi who also produced it alongside Kewa Oni .

