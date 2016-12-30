Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

WATCH: Kcee's performance causes crying and fainting in Tanzania

Lagos - Singer, Kcee is really affected the lives of his fans in Africa.

A female fan fainted during his performance and another male fan wept profusely during Kcee’s performance in Tanzania.

The event was the Wasafi Festival at SAMORA Stadium, Iringa, Tanzania on Tuesday night.



Kcee and his younger brother E-Money are co-owners of Five Star music record label.

