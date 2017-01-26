Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

WATCH: Ludacris and his kids love fufu!

Lagos - Ludacris’ wife, Eudoxie, took to Instagram to share a video of herself making fufu for their kids and according to her, it is one of their best meals and they can eat it every day.

The Gabonese model captioned the video “They literally want to eat fufu every day. Lol Cai likes to eat hers with a spoon or fork while Cadence is straight motherland with it.

Also read:Ludacris loves Tekno’s 'Pana'

The 'Fast and Furious' star and rapper, last year while listening to Tekno’s 'Pana' attested to the infectious sound of African music.

Ludacris in an Instagram video posted by Alhaji Tekno himself shows he and his lady vibing to and loving his hit song 'Pana'

-News24



- News24